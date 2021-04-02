Somerset railway station museum to welcome visitors in April

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Western Maryland Railway Visitors’ Center and Museum in Somerset is set to reopen to visitors on Monday, April 12.

The Somerset County Visitors’ Center remained closed until July 2 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally operating on a limited five-day a week schedule in 2020, the center this year plans to remain open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days per week.

COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations will be adhered to for all who visit the center, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

The Western Maryland Railway Station was first opened in 1912 following its $10,000 construction by the Meyersdale Planing Mill Company. Located at 527 Main Street, the station’s brick façade follows the pattern of railroad stations built across northeastern America at that period in time.

Visit www.meyersdaleahs.com to learn more about the history of the railway station, upcoming events and activities.