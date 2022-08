SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Railroad work is set to close Mud Pike Road in Somerset County starting the week of August 8.

From Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12, the road will be closed for maintenance on the tracks. All work is dependent on equipment and weather.

The road will only be closed at the railroad crossing and traffic will be detoured from 3010 to 3023 to 3015 and back to 3010.