Somerset property manager accused of assaulting tenant over rent money

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A property manager faces assault charges for allegedly attacking a tenant who didn’t give her rent money.

According to the tenant, 38-year-old Rebecca Friedline assaulted her after showing up to the apartment demanding rent money, Somerset Borough police noted in the affidavit. When the tenant refused to give the money, she was struck in the right side of her face with what she said felt like a hard metal object.

The tenant was taken to the hospital the same day, and over a week later, she had to have surgery to repair/reconstruct multiple facial fractures caused by Friedline.

Friedline was arraigned on Tuesday for felony aggravated assault as well as simple assault and harassment charges. She’s lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post her $25,000 cash bond.

Her preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 14.