Somerset police respond to domestic dispute, find woman in a shower curtain

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Somerset residents could be facing charges after a 911 call led police to a domestic dispute where the man reportedly came out of the house bleeding and the woman wrapped in a shower curtain.

Somerset police report that Beryl Geary, 48, and Barbra Perry, 34, were at a residence on East Main street when Perry knocked on the neighbor’s door, naked, and asked them to call 911 June 8. After arriving, police noted that Geary came out of the apartment with an eye injury and blood on his lower body. Perry then emerged while wrapped in just a shower curtain, according to the report.

While investigating, police report that the altercation began on June 6. Perry allegedly set Geary’s phone on fire and threw it in the living room where it melted the carpet. Geary reportedly took a pot of water and threw it at Geary hitting her in the face. Perry also reportedly headbutted Geary in the left eye to start all of this two days prior.

Both Geary and Perry told police that drug use was involved, Somerset police noted. Geary was also in possession of an assault rifle while on probation and multiple magazines. Police report that they were confiscated along with drug paraphernalia

Geary was placed in Somerset County Jail on a 48-hour detainer. Police noted that filed may be charged against both parties as the investigation is ongoing at this time.