Somerset police say potential shooter threat at school district mitigated

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset Borough police issued a statement to assure the community that the potential “school shooter” threat at the Somerset Area School District has been taken care of.

According to the Somerset Borough Police Department, they were made aware of “concerning behavior” from a Somerset Area Junior High School student involving the possession and display of firearms and a “somewhat vague reference to a school shooter.”

The incident took place over Snapchat, and police were contacted by a concerned parent. The department immediately notified the Somerset Area School District Superintendent as well as state police. To play it safe, there was an increased police presence in the morning until the situation was thoroughly investigated and resolved.

We want to affirm that at no time was any student or staff member in danger during this incident. Effective communication was key to resoulving this matter, and we urge any student or parent to share any concerning inmformation with law enforcement or the schools as soon as they become aware of it. Somerset Borough Police Department

Police said they are unable to go into great detail, but they wanted to issue a statement to avoid any undue concern or confusion.