Somerset police pursuit: stolen SUV made it to Maryland, crashed

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jeep was stolen from Somerset Township, and the thief kept driving while avoiding police until he ultimately crashed it in Maryland, according to the criminal complaint.

State police at Somerset have charged Eugene Durham, 34, with two felony counts of theft as well as fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. He’s also facing one minor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and several summary charges.

Police were sent to a shop at the 200 block of Nellan Road in Somerset Township Feb. 14 around 4 p.m. following a report of a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.

The owner of the 2002 brown Jeep Cherokee told police he parked in front of the shop, leaving the engine running and the doors unlocked. He said he saw Durham standing outside when he walked in, and when he walked back out, both Durham and his vehicle were gone.

Video surveillance showed that Durham did in fact take the Jeep.

Police units that were on routine patrol were then notified.

They found the Jeep traveling east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike going around 90 mph. Police attempted a traffic stop, but Durham refused to pull over. They were told to stop their pursuit once they reached the Pennsylvania/Maryland state line.

After crossing the state line, Maryland State Police continued the pursuit until Durham crashed the vehicle, and they took him into custody.

An unsecured bail was set at $25,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.