Somerset officials searching for four wanted on warrants

Somerset County officials are searching for these four individuals wanted on warrants for various charges as of Nov. 16. (courtesy: Somerset County Emergency Services Department)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County are searching for four people that are wanted on various charges.

The Somerset County Sherriff’s Department and Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:

Aubrey Popernack, 39, of the Boswell area – drug charges

Christopher Beard, 41, of the Windber area – DUI

Dillion Snyder, 35, of the Somerset area – DUI

Chad Kerns, 30, of the Markelton Area – DUI

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.

