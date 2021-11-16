Somerset officials searching for four wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County are searching for four people that are wanted on various charges.
The Somerset County Sherriff’s Department and Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:
Aubrey Popernack, 39, of the Boswell area – drug charges
Christopher Beard, 41, of the Windber area – DUI
Dillion Snyder, 35, of the Somerset area – DUI
Chad Kerns, 30, of the Markelton Area – DUI
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.