SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of May 2.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:

Zachary Howard, 26, of the Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges

Brian Tressler, 46, of the Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges

Ray Wirick Jr., 31, of the Somerset area — wanted for drug charges

Michael Krouse, 43, of the Jenners area — wanted for drug charges

Photo via Somerset County Department of Emergency Services

Anyone with information on these wanted individuals should call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.