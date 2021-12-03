Somerset officials search for multiple individuals wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials in Somerset County are looking for four individuals that are wanted on warrants.

Both the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for these individuals:

Brandon Kennedy, 39, Stoystown Area – Wanted for drug charges.

Glen Burnsworth, 43, Rockwood Area- Wanted for DUI.

Michael Knisely, 31, Boswell Area- Wanted for drug charges.

Elaina Mowery, 38, Rockwood Area- Wanted for drug charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.