February 13 2022 06:30 pm

WANTED: Somerset officials looking for four wanted on warrants

Local News

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County need help locating four people who are wanted on warrants as of Feb. 12.

The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following:

  • Kelsi Sturtz, 25, of the Somerset area – bad checks
  • Christopher Dupont, 35, of the Garrett area – DUI
  • Donald Prinkey Jr., 29, of the Markleton area – false identification
  • Matthew Thomas, 43, of the Somerset area – drug charges
Photo of four wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of Feb. 12. (via the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.

