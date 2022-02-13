Photo of four wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of Feb. 12. (via the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County need help locating four people who are wanted on warrants as of Feb. 12.

The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following:

Kelsi Sturtz, 25, of the Somerset area – bad checks

Christopher Dupont, 35, of the Garrett area – DUI

Donald Prinkey Jr., 29, of the Markleton area – false identification

Matthew Thomas, 43, of the Somerset area – drug charges

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.