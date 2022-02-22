Somerset officials looking for four wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County are searching for four people wanted out on various charges as of Feb. 20.
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:
- Allen Zerefoss, 38, of Friedens area – hinder apprehension charge
- Tammie Conn, 38, of Champion area – drug charges
- Joey Halle, 50, of Friedens area – DUI charge
- Harold Hollis Jr., 51, of Somerset area – drug charges
Anyone with information on these individuals wanted to appear before a judge should call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.