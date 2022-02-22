Somerset officials looking for four wanted on warrants

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Images of four individuals wanted to appear before a judge as of Feb. 20. (via the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County are searching for four people wanted out on various charges as of Feb. 20.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:

  • Allen Zerefoss, 38, of Friedens area – hinder apprehension charge
  • Tammie Conn, 38, of Champion area – drug charges
  • Joey Halle, 50, of Friedens area – DUI charge
  • Harold Hollis Jr., 51, of Somerset area – drug charges
Images of four individuals wanted to appear before a judge as of Feb. 20. (via the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

Anyone with information on these individuals wanted to appear before a judge should call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss