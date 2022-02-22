Somerset officials looking for four wanted on warrants

Images of four individuals wanted to appear before a judge as of Feb. 20. (via the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County are searching for four people wanted out on various charges as of Feb. 20.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:

Allen Zerefoss, 38, of Friedens area – hinder apprehension charge

Tammie Conn, 38, of Champion area – drug charges

Joey Halle, 50, of Friedens area – DUI charge

Harold Hollis Jr., 51, of Somerset area – drug charges

Anyone with information on these individuals wanted to appear before a judge should call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.