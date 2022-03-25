SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of March 25.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:

Richard McClucas, 46, of Stoystown area – wanted for rape of a child

Allen Zarefoss, 38, of Friedens area – wanted for hindering apprehension

Jeffrey Ditzler, 42, of Stoystown area – wanted for DUI

Daniel Simpson, 34, of Rockwood are – wanted for theft of service

Images of four individuals wanted to appear before a judge as of March 25. (via the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

Anyone with information on these individuals wanted should call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.