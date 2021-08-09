WANTED: Somerset officials looking for four men wanted on warrants

The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services reported that these four men are wanted on warrants as of Aug. 6. (courtesy: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Both the Somerset County Department of Emergency Service and Sheriff’s Department are looking for four men that are wanted on warrants.

The four men wanted to appear before a judge are as follows:

Roger Bittinger, 54, of the Salsbury area, is wanted for DUI charges.

Michael Greathouse, 25, of the Windber area, is wanted for drug charges.

Stephen Walter, 52, of the Stoystown area, is wanted for drug charges.

Jason Bailey, 40, of the Berlin area, is wanted for DUI charges.

Anyone with information should contact the Somerset County Sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.