Somerset man wanted for assaulting pregnant woman, may be in another county

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a Somerset man who allegedly assaulted, and tried to hold against her will, a pregnant woman this past Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Thomas Yanosky, 26, is being sought after a warrant was issued for his arrest when the victim came forward to Somerset Police after escaping the residence. The victim reported that Yanosky assaulted her and held her against her will throughout the entire day Tuesday and that she was two months pregnant.

She told police that Yanosky had grabbed her by the throat and refused to let her leave. He attempted to tie her up and handcuff her and also tried to gag her and put duct tape over her mouth. She also reported that he placed a pillow over her face and applied pressure at one point.

Police arrived at the residence, but Yanosky was already gone. It’s reported that he may have fled to Windber or a neighboring county that would have no knowledge of this incident. Police stated that the family of Yanosky has tried to reach him to turn himself in with no success.

Yanosky is known to drive a white two-door Toyota Scion that currently does not have valid insurance or registration which raises the chances he may come in contact with law enforcement.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Thomas Yanosky, you’re asked to call Somerset police at 814-445-4596.