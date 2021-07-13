Police: Somerset man runs half-naked with shovel and Mtn Dew

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a report of a man screaming and running in his boxers covered in blood in Somerset.

On July 8 around 3 p.m., dispatch told Somerset Borough police that a man, 32-year-old Joshua Talun, was running and screaming in the N. Edgewood Avenue area toward Sheetz, according to an information release.

Police located Talun running toward the Somerset Police Department in his boxers carrying two mountain dew soda cans and a spade shovel, and they placed him under arrest.

Police noted in the release that he had sliced his neck and throat twice with a kitchen knife.

One man told police that they saw Talun running down the middle of Felgar Road covered in blood, and he attempted to slow down to help him. However, Talun tried to stab him through the driver-side window.

Charges are pending for Talun from the Somerset Borough Police Department including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.