Police: Somerset man hits someone in the face with claw hammer

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 74-year-old man faces charges after a verbal argument turned violent.

On May 30 around 5 p.m., a witness told state police at Somerset that Thomas Holliday, of Rockwood, got into an argument with the victim, according to the criminal complaint.

Holliday then allegedly went to the bedroom, grabbed a claw hammer and hit the victim in the face. The witness said he also hit the victim with a closed fist as the argument continued.

Police report there were cuts on the left side of the victim’s face, consistent with being struck by a hammer. The hammer was recovered on scene in the bedroom.

Holliday is being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

An unsecured bail was set at $50,000, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 3.