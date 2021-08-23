Somerset man found in a stolen company truck with over 70 packets of heroin

BOSWELL, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was arrested over the weekend after police say he was found in a stolen truck from a Johnstown company with baggies of heroin, meth and cocaine.

Eric Thompson, 40, of Somerset, was placed under arrest Saturday evening when police conducted a traffic stop while he was driving in Boswell. Police noted that the plates came back stolen from a lawn care company based in Johnstown.

After exiting the truck, Thompson reportedly failed a field sobriety test and police saw a baggie with suspected marijuana roaches in plain view. A search of the truck then turned up 71 baggies of suspected heroin, a biggie with suspected meth, another with suspected cocaine, 6 used syringes and various other paraphernalia.

Thompson refused a blood draw and was taken to Somerset County Prison.

Bail was set at $25,000 and unable to be posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1 at 9:30 a.m.