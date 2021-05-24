Somerset man flown to hospital following ATV accident

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 26-year-old man suffered severe injuries after he lost control of an ATV.

The incident occurred while the man was driving an ATV on the roadway in the Southbound lane of Glen Savage Road, state police at Somerset said in a press release today. The incident occurred May 15 around 10:30 p.m.

While attempting to turn left, the man lost control of the ATV. It then crossed onto the northbound lane and continued onto the roadside, striking a dirt embankment.

The ATV was overturned at least one time before coming to a rest right side up on its wheels. While on scene, police report the man showed signs of impairment.