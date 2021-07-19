Somerset man facing charges after motel break-in attempt with baseball bat

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset police are charging a man after being called about him trying to break into a hotel room with a baseball bat.

According to police, 34-year-old Connor Houghton, of Somerset, was at the Knights Inn on Tollgate Road July 17 just before 10 p.m. and was reportedly trying to break into a room with a baseball bat. After arriving at the scene, police got a description of Houghton.

Police then came back with State Police just after 11 p.m. when they were called because Houghton had come back to the motel. He was detained and informed he’s not allowed on the property of the Knights Inn and if he returns, he’ll be charged with trespass.

Criminal mischief and other charges are currently pending in relation to the incident.