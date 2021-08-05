Somerset man facing charges after being found in attic of woman’s apartment

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he broke into an apartment and was found in the attic of the residence.

Colby Baker, 28, of Somerset was arrested Aug. 4 after police were called by a woman who was scared over Baker trying to find her. Somerset police were dispatched to the 300 block of Plank Road and spoke with the woman who stated a PFA was still active against Baker.

The woman reportedly told police that she believed Baker broke into her home and gave them permission to enter the residence. Officers noted they found that he had broken a window in the back door to get into her apartment.

Baker was found in the attic where he caused damage to the ceiling. It was noted that Baker’s bond provision condition was to stay away from the home on East Mains Street. A PFA violation was filed and police state that burglary and criminal mischief charges will be filed as well.