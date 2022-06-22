SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was rushed to the hospital after crashing his Yamaha sports bike into an electric fence, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report.

According to PSP, the 41-year-old was traveling on New Centerville Road (Route 281) in Milford Township on June 10. At around 9:30 p.m. the driver lost control of his Yamaha and drove it off of the road, striking an electric fence roughly 500 feet south of Woodland Road.

PSP noted that he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

He was rushed to Conemaugh hospital by Conemaugh Medstar with suspected serious injuries.