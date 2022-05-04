SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Somerset man faces charges for the rape of a child and assaulting another child stemming from two incidents in 2021

In June 2021, police received a Childline report of alleged rape by Tyler James Kerlin, 27. Police interviewed the victim who told them what Kerlin had done according to a criminal complaint.

Kerlin was charged with rape of a child, deviating sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person under 13 and corruption of minors, according to court documents.

In a separate 2021 incident, state police said another child told them when he walked into a camper Kerlin was in, he noticed drugs and weed. Kerlin then allegedly threw something glass at the boy, hitting his toe and causing him to bleed, according to charges.

Kerlin also chased the boy around, telling him he was going to touch him inappropriately and attempted to touch the child with his genitals before the child was able to lock himself into another room, according to the victim’s report.

For this case, Kerlin was charged with indecent assault of a child under 13, simple assault and corruption of minors.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

He’s currently being held in the Somerset County Prison, unable to post bail, and is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing for both cases on May 18.