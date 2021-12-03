Somerset man charged with indecent assault of young teen

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man faces indecent assault charges after he allegedly held a teen down and tried to have sex with her.

The alleged assault between 19-year-old Brody Windell Good and the teen happened in June at the 100 block of Village Way in Somerset, according to Somerset Borough police.

The teen told police she was hanging out with Good and another friend when he started to kiss her and grab her. She asked him to stop, so he did.

The other friend eventually left the room. At this point, the teen said Good climbed on top of her, forcefully ripped her clothes off, and held her down so she couldn’t move, police noted in the affidavit. He allegedly attempted to penetrate her several times. The teen would manage to push him off, though she said he kept coming back.

Eventually, the teen said Good gave up and rolled off of her. However, then allegedly masturbated in front of her and ejaculated on her leg.

Good has a preliminary hearing slated for Jan. 4 before the Honorable Magistrate Kenneth W. Johnson.