Somerset man charged after sexually abusing a child multiple times, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man faces charges after police discovered he had sexually abused a child under the age of 13.

Kenneth Phillipi Jr., 30, abused the child on at least three occasions, the last of which happened in October of 2020, Somerset Borough police wrote in the criminal complaint. The child came forward and told authorities in April.

Phillipi once asked the child to “play fight” with his genitals, and in other instances, he would touch her inappropriately.

He was arraigned Thursday on charges including two counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

An unsecured $50,000 cash bail was set, and his preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 5.