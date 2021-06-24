Somerset man charged after reportedly setting hay wagon on fire

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after state police report he set fire to a hay wagon, causing over $3,000 in damages.

Police report that they were called to a garage pile on fire in Middlecreek Township just after 3 a.m. May 21. When they arrived, they found three men in the vicinity of the fire. Emergency crews said it was an empty hay wagon that was on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze without any reported injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, police report that 19-year-old Brandon Warrick was one of the three men at the scene and had intentionally set fire to the wagon.

Estimated damage was $3,500 and charges have been filed against Warrick.