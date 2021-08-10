Somerset man charged after house break-in, refusing to let woman leave

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a Somerset man after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home again and refused to let her leave and call police.

In July, 38-year-old Michael Brendle was wanted after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home multiple times and stole her phone and credit card.

Now, Brendle is facing charges after he broke into her home again Aug. 6, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman told state police at Somerset that Brendle broke in around 8 p.m. through the side door while she was home, causing damage to the door. He approached her, and she said the two began arguing.

Despite the woman telling Brendle several times to leave her house, he refused. He also took her cell phone to prevent her from calling police, the complaint notes.

The woman also told police that she tried to leave, but Brendle blocked the doorway. She explained that he had previously assaulted her by grabbing her by the face.

Brendle was arraigned on charges including burglary conspiracy, false imprisonment, harassment and criminal mischief.

He is confined to Somerset County Prison after failing to post $50,000 cash bail.