Somerset man arrested for threatening woman, dog, to burn her house down

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill his estranged wife, her dog, and burn her house down.

According to the report, Jay Shaulis, 56, showed up at his estranged wife’s house while “extremely intoxicated” and threatened to kill her, the dog, and burn her house down, she told police. He then proceeded to throw rocks at her car when she tried to leave the area.

After finding Shaulis at the residence, police noted that he appeared intoxicated and ha a strong smell of alcohol. It was also discovered by police that Shaulis had burned down part of the residence in the past and was ordered to stay away. Court documents show that Shaulis did plead guilty in 2012 for charges related to the arson and was given up to 7 years in prison.

Shaulis was taken into custody for this incident and police found a small amount of marijuana in his shorts pocket. He’s now facing misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and criminal trespass as well as other related charges.

He was placed in Somerset County Prison on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.