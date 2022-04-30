SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after police say he used the self-checkout at Walmart to steal various items on three different occasions.

According to police reports from state police out of Somerset, Jarrad Tall, 46, of Somerset, would use the self-checkout at Walmart on N. Centre Ave and scan items after replacing their price tag with a tag from a lower priced item.

On March 29, police say he put a lower price tag on a $179 Ninja Foodie.

On April 3, police say he did the same for a $62 pair of seat covers

and on April 4, he tried a third time. This time reportedly making off with a $289 Bissell rug scrubber.

Court documents show that Tall was charged and had a preliminary hearing April 27 and was unable to post bail. He was placed in Somerset County Prison.