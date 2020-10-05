Somerset man arrested after police locate drugs in hotel room

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man has been charged after police located numerous drugs and paraphernalia inside his hotel room.

According to reports, 50-year-old Stephen Walter had an active warrant for his arrest when Somerset Borough police located him at an Econo Lodge on 125 Lewis Drive.

After exiting his room, officers placed Walter under arrest and proceeded to search his hotel room. Authorities reportedly located 11.5 grams of methamphetamine, 6.5 grams of marijuana, 11 suboxone pills, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Walter was transported to Somerset County Jail and has been charged with possession and intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.