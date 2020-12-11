Somerset man arrested after crawling from under woman’s porch

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was taken into custody by police after he allegedly crawled out from under a woman’s porch and attempted to get into her home.

Police report the incident happened on Dec. 9 when 29-year-old Justin Bryan was seen by the homeowner crawling from under her porch on South Kimberly Street. He was allegedly attempting to get into the residence through a sliding door. Bryan then told her he thought the home was vacant before asking who lived in the garage next to the home.

The homeowner then told Bryan it was her garage and that he needed to leave.

When Police arrived, the homeowner was able to give a description of Bryan who police were able to find shortly after. They report he was in a white jeep in front of the MedCore building. They were able to then identify him as Byran and placed him into custody.

Bryan was charged with criminal trespass.