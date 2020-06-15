Somerset man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing grandson

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials have charged an 80-year-old man with homicide after he allegedly fired the shot that killed his grandson.

The Somerset County District Attorney, Jeff Thomas, confirmed that the shooting happened late Sunday night after the man got into an argument with his wife inside of their home in the village of Gray.

Thomas says that the dispute led to the man heading into the living room and reaching for a long gun.

The woman then reportedly called for her grandson to intervene, but when he walked into the living room, the 80-year-old who has not been named shot the grandson in the shoulder area.

The grandson was able to escape the area but collapsed outside of the home.

Crews found the grandson when they arrived and they were able to take the 80-year-old into custody without incident.

Thomas stated that more details will be released at a later time and that police are still investigating.