SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces sexual assault and indecent assault charges after he allegedly forced a juvenile to have sex with him.

The girl interviewed with a caseworker at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center to tell them that on the evening of Feb. 12, 22-year-old Steve Cullison had sexually assaulted her at his apartment, according to court documents.

The girl told the caseworker that she was watching TV with Cullison when he started to rub her back, and she asked him to stop and that she didn’t want to do anything, Somerset Borough police noted in the affidavit. Cullison then allegedly told her she “would be fine” and laid on top of her, pinning her arms over her head.

The girl alleged that she tried to get away from him, though he was stronger than her. He then proceeded to sexually assault her, according to charges filed.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Cullison was arraigned on his charges Aug. 8 at 2:30 a.m. An unsecured bail of $20,000 was set, and his preliminary hearing will take place Aug. 16.