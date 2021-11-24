Somerset man charged with rape, threatening child

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing felony charges after allegedly raping a girl since she was 9 years old, according to court papers.

Police arrested 39-year-old Eric Burnsworth after the victim came forward earlier this year to tell them he sexually abused her from the age of nine up until about 2018.

The victim related to police that Burnsworth abused her on a constant basis, either climbing into her bed or making her climb into his. The victim was able to tell state police what he did and about certain pericings he had. She also told police that Burnsworth threatened her that if she told anyone she would “never be able to walk or talk again.”

Burnsworth was arraigned Nov. 23 and released on unsecured $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16. He’s currently facing felony charges of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child as well as misdemeanor indecent assault and terroristic threats, according to court documents.