SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Beginning Saturday October 1st, Somerset EMS will become the primary EMS service for Boswell Borough.

This change comes after the Boswell Volunteer Fire Department announced that it would cease its EMS services on Friday, September 30th. The Boswell Borough voted at their last meeting to have Somerset be the primary service.

Manager of Somerset Area Ambulance Association John Jordan said they’re thankful the borough placed trust in their services.

“We feel that based on our numbers and their numbers, we can absorb that with very little heartburn,” Jordan said. “We can seamlessly transition that call volume into our call volume and move forward.”

However, they’re going to continue to adapt to changes as they begin their full-time service. Jordan said the former Boswell EMS workers were offered a job at the new provider, but no details were released on whether or not these offers were accepted.

Somerset Area Ambulance Association serves 28 municipalities with over 45,000 residents. They have three providers located in Stoystown, Somerset, and Confluence. They said that the Stoystown EMS would be the main provider for Boswell based on proximity.

Boswell residents were presented with a welcome packet from the EMS service announcing the change. The information packet also explains more about the reason behind the changes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Boswell EMS used to provide services for Jenner and Quemahoning Townships. Jordan noted that discussions about Somerset becoming their provider are still underway.