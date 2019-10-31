Somerset emergency crews hold mock exercise

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency Responders and 9-1-1 center staff in Somerset County held a special mock exercise today.

The exercise aimed to improve response time in actual emergencies through simulations.

Today’s simulation involved a storm that covered areas of the county with almost an inch of ice.

Joel Landis, Director of Emergency Services for Somerset County, says preparation for these types of events is key.

“Its muscle memory, we want to exercise before events. Weather events or disasters can happen at any time and we want to make sure we are better prepared for those.”

Somerset County also has a system called CodeRed, which sends alerts to residents when there are any emergencies the public needs to be aware of.

The alerts are pinpointed to certain areas, instead of the entire county, allowing first responders and 9-1-1 staff to only alert areas affected.

CodeRed was released earlier this year and is now even easier to sign up for.

You can sign up by texting “SomersetCounty” to 99411 or visit their website for more information.