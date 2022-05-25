SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee from ABC Review Preschool was jailed Wednesday after she was caught with 12 stamp bags while supervising 10 children, according to police.

36-year-old Shannon Berkebile

Somerset Borough police went to the preschool, which also serves as a daycare center, around 9:53 a.m. May 25 after an employee said she caught 36-year-old Shannon Marie Berkebile, of Hooversville, with drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police were told Berkebile was an employee that was tasked with watching 10 children between the ages of 3 to 5, according to the affidavit.

Police reportedly found 12 stamp bags of heroin on Berkebile while at the daycare center. Stamp bags typically contain a single dose of heroin with approximately 100mg of heroin inside the wax. They also noted they found empty packaging and straws on her.

Berkebile allegedly confessed to police that the heroin and paraphernalia did belong to her. She further confessed that she last used heroin earlier in the day and was currently under the influence while employed at the ABC Review and in the care of the children, police noted.

Because Berkebile was in the vicinity of young children with dangerous drugs and under the influence of said drugs, police said she was arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of endangering the welfare of children in addition to two drug charges.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Berkebile is lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post her $25,000 cash bail. Her preliminary hearing is slated for June 7.