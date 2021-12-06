Somerset County woman wanted in Ohio busted with drugs, gun

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County woman that’s wanted in Ohio was arrested and now faces gun and drug charges, along with a Somerset County man, police report.

Back on Nov. 9, state police out of Somerset were searching for 39-year-old Vicky Wagoner of Cairnbrook for an arrest warrant for drugs out of Ohio. Troopers were able to find her but she ran into the residence on Dark Shade Road in Shade Township.

Police were able to place her under arrest inside of the house and saw evidence in plain view, according to the report. After a search warrant was obtained 42-year-old Travis Emert was also arrested on gun and drug charges.

Wagoner was placed in Somerset County Prison on flight to avoid apprehension and possession charges. Emert was also placed in Somerset County Prison on possession of a firearm charge with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 8.