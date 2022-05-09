SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are searching for a man they said stole from Walmart on Saturday, and those with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

On May 7, an unknown man walked into the Walmart at 2028 N Center Avenue in Somerset Township around 3 p.m. and stole store merchandise by filling a plastic tote from the store.

Photo of suspect via Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

After filling the tote, troopers reported he fled in a red vehicle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.