Somerset County urging sign-ups for emergency alert system

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County introduced their emergency alert system and is now looking for more people to sign-up.

The alert system, Code Red, sends out alerts via text, email or automated calls during emergencies or weather warnings.

9-1-1 Coordinator, Brad Lavan, says they are able to draw polygons around certain areas, alerting that specific area instead of the entire county.

“It can really help us direct our efforts more efficiently by contacting just the people that are affected.”

Lavan also says even in the few months the program has been active, they’ve already seen the benefits from using it.

“A local area was experiencing heaving rain, heavy flooding and there was a danger of land moving due to the amount of water and debris blocking the drainage system. That specific area we were able to get on the map and notify the residents of that local area that there is a voluntary evacuation in place.”

Sign-up is free and can be completed by going to their website.