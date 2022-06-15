WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — United States Senator Pat Toomey has announced that 20 Pennsylvania students have been nominated and accepted into the U.S. Service Academies this fall, including a student from our very own Somerset County.

Senator Toomey nominated these students to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point. These students will graduate in 2026 and begin their 5-year service commitment.

U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.

Elijah Burtner, Somerset County

Tyler Lynch, Westmoreland County

Hailey Clayton, York County

Similoluwa Olanyi, Delaware County

Maxx Simeon, Bucks County

Emmett Carey, Bucks County

U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.

Mitchell Baker, Chester County

Alexander Leyzerzon, Bucks County

Dylan Huffman, Chester County

Nathan Schmidt, Northampton County

Sophie Guerriero, Luzerne County

Adam Farmer, Adams County

Senator Toomey hosts a breakfast in Washington, D.C. to honor the Pennsylvania students bound for the U.S. Service Academies.



U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Spring, Colo.

Emerson Kettler, Bucks County

Max Haas, Chester County

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y.

Connor Crymes, Chester County

Vivian Kong, Montgomery County

Caelan McMichael, Delaware County

Brendan O’Rourke, Delaware County

Nathaniel Gregoire, Schuylkill County

Meagan McHale, Franklin County

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“One of the best parts of being a Senator is meeting and nominating outstanding young Pennsylvanians to the United States Service Academies,” said Senator Toomey. “Each of these young adults exemplifies tremendous academic success, leadership, and character, and they stand out among their peers as selfless, committed Americans ready to serve their country. It’s a great honor to congratulate each of these bright leaders before they enter their respective academies.”