Somerset County sheriff passes away, officials confirm

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County officials say they are mourning the loss of sheriff Brad Cramer, who passed away on Saturday night. He was 67 years old.

Sheriff Cramer has spent the past six years serving as Somerset’s sheriff, and been with the office since 2009. Prior to becoming sheriff, Cramer worked for 30 years at Somerset Borough Police Department, including six as police chief, and four years working with Conemaugh Township.

The Cambria County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook, sending their condolences to Somerset County’s Sheriff Office and Cramer’s family.

“Acting Sheriff Don Robertson and the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest sympathy to our neighbors at the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on the loss of their Sheriff, Brad Cramer,” the statement reads.

“Our office knows all too well the sorrow that accompanies losing your leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. RIP Sheriff Cramer.”

Details about Cramer’s death have not been released at this time, nor the funeral arrangements.