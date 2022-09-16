SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Somerset County elementary school was recognized as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools after being nominated as an exemplary high-performing school.

Rockwood Area Elementary School received this recognition on Friday from the U.S. Department of Education.

The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Rockwood Area Elementary School has a total of 295 students and is in a Title 1 division.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

In total, 10 Pennsylvania schools were named National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Somerset County

Rockwood Elementary School

Potter County

Oswayo Valley Elementary School

Bucks County

New Hope – Solebury Middle School

Council Rock High School South

Montgomery County

Mother Teresa Regional Catholic School

Corpus Christi School

Lycoming County

Hepburn-Lycoming Elementary School

Erie County

Elk Valley Elementary School

Allegheny County

Bethel Park High School

Philadelphia County

Arts Academy At Benjamin Rush

For the full list of national winners you can check out the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program website.