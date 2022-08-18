SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Listie Road in Somerset County will be closed for maintenance to the railroad crossing next week.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26 maintenance will start being performed on the road. The road will only be closed at the railroad crossing.

Traffic will be detoured from SR4011 to PA281 to SR1002 and back to SR1003. The length of the closure is dependent on time, equipment, and weather-related issues.

CSX will be performing the maintenance.