SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Listie Road in Somerset County will be closed for maintenance to the railroad crossing next week.
Starting on Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26 maintenance will start being performed on the road. The road will only be closed at the railroad crossing.
Traffic will be detoured from SR4011 to PA281 to SR1002 and back to SR1003. The length of the closure is dependent on time, equipment, and weather-related issues.
- Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct
- Sunshine is with us for Friday, shower chances return this weekend
- Clearfield County offers senior citizens in-home COVID vaccine
- Somerset County road to close at railroad crossing
- New store offering former inmates a chance at employment coming to Reynoldsville
CSX will be performing the maintenance.