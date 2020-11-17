Somerset County prison sees increase in COVID-19 cases

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County prison that houses the state’s most medically vulnerable and elderly inmates now has about one-third of its population infected with COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reported Tuesday.

The State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands has 250 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, with 13 of them in the hospital, noted state Department of Corrections Press Secretary Maria Bivens in an email on Tuesday.

Just like the numbers are rising in the community, they are rising in our prison system. However, our numbers are lower than the community in both positive COVID-19 cases and deaths related to COVID-19. Maria Bivens



With 818 inmates, that’s 30 percent of the population, although Bivens stressed with a total of two COVID-19-related deaths, the long-term care prison’s death rate of 2.4 deaths per 1,000 is lower than the 74.9 deaths per thousand experienced by Pennsylvania’s regular long-term care facilities.

There are also 14 staff members who reported positive COVID-19 tests, although Bivens said the numbers are subject to change and the DOC’s online COVID-19 dashboard typically lags behind the real-time figures by about two days and up to four after a weekend.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy and with fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence,” DOC Secretary John Wetzel said in a statement, stressing housing units and entire prisons can be quarantined at any given moment. “That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

Bivens said the department takes COVID-19 very seriously and has a comprehensive plan to deal with the impact of the virus on the state’s prison system that includes enhanced screenings of employees, continuous sanitizing of facilities and separation of inmates who test positive.

“Vulnerable inmates are tested and medically checked regularly,” Bivens explained. “We continue to test anyone who reports influenza-like illnesses and isolate that person until results are received. At the same time, the inmates on that particular unit are placed on enhanced quarantine. If that test comes back positive, the housing unit where the inmate resides is immediately placed on a 14-day quarantine.”

The prison also continues wastewater testing and antigen testing of inmates and officials are working closely with DOC leadership while following state Department of Health and CDC guidelines.

The 22 COVID-19 death rate for long-term care facilities outside the prison system is 187 times more than the entire state prison system’s death rate, Bivens said.

“COVID-19 is here and our staff is constantly working to protect inmates,” Wetzel added. “The congregate environment is one where COVID-19 can thrive, and our goal is to prevent that from happening.”