Somerset County Pittsburgh Zoo Safari wristbands now available

SOMERSET, PA. (WTAJ) — Wristbands for the annual Somerset County Pittsburgh Zoo Safari are now available through the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, first come first serve.

The safari is scheduled for July 14, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, the chamber stated in a release.

The zoo, which owns the International Conservation Center in Fairhope, is open to Somerset County residents once a year for free, though there is a small handing fee of $1.

Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom said he expects all 4,000 wristbands will be distributed. With covid precautions, the zoo has expanded its hours to welcome wristband holders throughout the day.

Wristbands are available at the chamber office along North Center Avenue and at Somerset County branches of Somerset Trust Co.

“It is wonderful that the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium opens its doors for our county and has been doing so for the past 15 years,” Aldom said. “I can’t thank them enough.”

For more information you can contact the chamber office at 814-445-6431.