Somerset County PennDOT region to hold public job fair

SIPESVILLE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT and Somerset County Maintenance will hold a job fair on Tuesday, August 27 to learn about opportunities the department offers in Somerset County.

The job fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sipesville Fire Hall, 968 School House Road in Sipesville.

Recruiters will be there to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth including jobs for CDL operators, diesel mechanics, seasonal dispatchers, various skilled and unskilled trade positions, and more

No interviews will take place, but laptops and staff will be available to help people with the electronic application system.

You are encouraged to make sure you can access your resume electronically.

