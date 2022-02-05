Somerset County officials searching for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials in Somerset County are searching for multiple people who are wanted on warrants.

The Somerset County County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four individuals:

Photo courtesy of Somerset County Department of Emergency Services Facebook

Shannah Horning, 28, Salisbury Area- wanted for theft.

Branden Knopsnyder, 38, Rockwood Area- wanted for DUI.

James Keysey, 48, Boswell Area- wanted for drug charges.

Christopher Dupont, 35, Garrett Area- wanted for DUI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.