SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials in Somerset County are searching for four individuals that are wanted on warrants.

The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals as of March 13:

Ryan Vought, 28, Cairnbrook area – wanted on drug charges.

Brudget Chalfant, 43, Rockwood area- wanted on fraud obtain foodstamps/assistance.

Patrick Schumaker, 27, Stoystown area- wanted for DUI.

Eric Sechler, 37, Berlin area- wanted for DUI.

Courtesy of Somerset County Department of Emergency Services Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding the individuals is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.