SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them.

As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals:

Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted for domestic charges

Janelle Long, 26, Somerset Area- wanted for DUI

Lindsey Mallory, 34, Meyersdale Area- wanted for DUI

Matthew Kalina, 37, Boswell Area- wanted for drug charges

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the individuals is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.