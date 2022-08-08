JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man was sentenced on Monday after he was found guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that Terrell Ickes, 32, of Friedens will see up to 70 months behind bars with four years of supervised release.

An investigation by Somerset County authorities found that from June 23, 2020 to July, 3, 2020 Ickes possessed 50 grams of meth with the intent to to distribute, according to information that was presented in court.

Somerset County Detectives and the Drug Enforcement Administration was commended by Ms. Chung for the investigation that led to the prosecution of Ickes.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.